ON (NYSE:ONON) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ON and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 1 19 1 2.91 Stitch Fix 0 4 1 0 2.20

ON presently has a consensus price target of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $5.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given ON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ON is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $2.63 billion 11.11 $275.23 million $0.45 103.28 Stitch Fix $1.34 billion 0.50 -$128.84 million ($0.46) -11.11

This table compares ON and Stitch Fix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ON and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 4.45% 8.75% 5.10% Stitch Fix -4.44% -18.15% -7.21%

Volatility & Risk

ON has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON beats Stitch Fix on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.