Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,688,644,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 741% from the average session volume of 200,863,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.
Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
