Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 23.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,688,644,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average session volume of 200,863,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 23.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

