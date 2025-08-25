Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,688,644,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average session volume of 200,863,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

