Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 23.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,688,644,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average daily volume of 200,863,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

