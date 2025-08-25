Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Up 2.6%

IX stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 12.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 388.5% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 132,800.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 234.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

