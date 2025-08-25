Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $34.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,683.90. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 13,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $301,988.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,275.15. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,155 shares of company stock worth $17,372,922 in the last 90 days. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 177.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 142.6% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 223,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,173 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 405.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 127,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

