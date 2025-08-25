Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) versus Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Critical Survey

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 13.51% 10.91% 4.15% Horizon Technology Finance -48.76% 14.02% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Horizon Technology Finance 2 2 1 0 1.80

Dividends

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $14.3750, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Palmer Square Capital BDC.

Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays out 257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -114.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Horizon Technology Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $143.51 million 3.16 $47.67 million $0.56 25.23 Horizon Technology Finance $99.92 million 2.97 -$5.63 million ($1.15) -6.07

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palmer Square Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Horizon Technology Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.