Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $165.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.8333.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Insider Activity at Palomar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total transaction of $632,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,762,225.28. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $62,587.73. Following the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $3,202,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,894,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $6,943,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $125.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. Palomar has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.