Paramount Skydance’s (PSKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSKY. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

About Paramount Skydance

Shares of PSKY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Paramount Skydance has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.