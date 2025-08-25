Paramount Skydance’s (PSKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSKY. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSKY
Paramount Skydance Price Performance
About Paramount Skydance
Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.
