Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 6.0%

PK opened at $11.8350 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 767,818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

