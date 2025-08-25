Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) & Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Critical Comparison

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Parker-Hannifin pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years and Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 4 14 0 2.78 Otis Worldwide 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Parker-Hannifin and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus target price of $768.7059, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Otis Worldwide has a consensus target price of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Parker-Hannifin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Otis Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $19.85 billion 4.84 $3.53 billion $27.12 27.74 Otis Worldwide $14.26 billion 2.43 $1.65 billion $3.78 23.39

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide. Otis Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker-Hannifin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otis Worldwide has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 17.79% 26.80% 12.24% Otis Worldwide 10.68% -30.95% 14.27%

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Otis Worldwide on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

