Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $61,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,763.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Paymentus Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:PAY opened at $38.5140 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $40.43.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.78 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 5.37%.Paymentus’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Paymentus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Paymentus

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.