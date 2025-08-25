Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) & WEX (NYSE:WEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -2.93% 9.64% 1.71% WEX 11.79% 41.87% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 3 1 0 2.00 WEX 0 11 3 0 2.21

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paysafe and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. WEX has a consensus target price of $179.8182, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than WEX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and WEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.70 billion 0.50 $22.16 million ($0.85) -16.59 WEX $2.63 billion 2.26 $309.60 million $7.91 21.89

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WEX beats Paysafe on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

