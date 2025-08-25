PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PDF Solutions worth $60,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 124.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 206.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.9% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.51 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PDF Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.