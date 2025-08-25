Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given New $14.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $15.80 to $14.40 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $12.3250 on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%.The company had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,750.0%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 256,098,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,672,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862,848 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $148,086,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $64,765,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $279,779,000 after buying an additional 3,072,312 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $29,984,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

