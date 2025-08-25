Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $136.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.8020 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $140.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 256,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

