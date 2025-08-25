Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Head to Head Review

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Polaris alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polaris and Chijet Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.18 billion 0.45 $110.80 million ($1.88) -30.45 Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Chijet Motor.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Polaris and Chijet Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 1 11 1 0 2.00 Chijet Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00

Polaris presently has a consensus target price of $48.3333, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Polaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Volatility & Risk

Polaris has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.4, meaning that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Chijet Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris -1.57% 5.16% 1.19% Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Chijet Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Polaris beats Chijet Motor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.