Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,460 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

