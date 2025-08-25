Q1 Earnings Forecast for Applied Digital Issued By B. Riley

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.
Applied Digital Trading Up 1.8%
NASDAQ:APLD opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $16.92.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,775.14. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.