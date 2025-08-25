Q1 EPS Estimates for AEM Raised by Raymond James Financial

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:AEM opened at $137.0970 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

