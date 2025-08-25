Q1 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Increased by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNTFree Report) – Raymond James Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

K92 Mining Stock Up 1.6%

K92 Mining stock opened at C$15.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$16.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.22.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

