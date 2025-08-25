Q2 Earnings Estimate for DKS Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $227.4270 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,855. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

