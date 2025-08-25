Q3 EPS Estimates for Walmart Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.8190 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.