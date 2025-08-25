Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.3529.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Qorvo Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

