Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 10,112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $110.86 on Monday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

