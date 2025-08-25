Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 10,282.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,831 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $212,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 419,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,213.22. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

