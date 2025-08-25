Quantbot Technologies LP Has $677,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.