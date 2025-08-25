Quantbot Technologies LP Has $687,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,378,000 after buying an additional 1,180,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after buying an additional 399,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 225.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 512,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 260,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 501,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,710,000 after buying an additional 144,894 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $173.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

