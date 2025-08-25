Quantbot Technologies LP Has $861,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,535 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $234,304,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 396,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 192,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.