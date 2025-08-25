Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in RELX PLC $RELX

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RELX were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RELX by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RELX by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in RELX by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RELX during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in RELX by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $48.4140 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. RELX PLC has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. RELX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RELX presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

