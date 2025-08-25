Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $876,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after buying an additional 154,888 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $5,055,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,273.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $39.2770 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 458.14%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGE. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

