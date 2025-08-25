Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $688,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,016 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,348,095 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 2,090,658 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $128,894,000 after purchasing an additional 651,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,904 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 49,167 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.0430 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

