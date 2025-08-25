Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $74.8320 on Monday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

