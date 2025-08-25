Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of Diversified Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Diversified Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of DEC stock opened at $16.5950 on Monday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.