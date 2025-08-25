Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $817,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 16.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

