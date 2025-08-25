Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 19,932 Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of JHG stock opened at $43.7470 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

