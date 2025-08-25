Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 250.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,327.36. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 6.1%

DCOM stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.74%.The company had revenue of $109.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 496.0%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.