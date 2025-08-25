Raymond James Financial Comments on Newmont FY2025 Earnings

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $7.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.50.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE:NGT opened at C$97.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$85.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.28. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$53.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

