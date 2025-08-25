Raymond James Financial Forecasts Montage Gold Q1 Earnings

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$4.90 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.65.

MAU stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.37.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

