Raymond James Financial Forecasts Thesis Gold Q2 Earnings

Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thesis Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Thesis Gold’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Thesis Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$3.00.

Thesis Gold Stock Performance

TAU opened at C$1.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. Thesis Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$236.56 million, a P/E ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.64.

