Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 4.30% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $30,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMSL opened at $34.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

