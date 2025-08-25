Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $29.99 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $109.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $117.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 40,131 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $4,202,117.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,921.68. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $2,605,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 566,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,632.01. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $448,881,884. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

