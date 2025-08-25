Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 68,331 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.19% of GeneDx worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares in the company, valued at $395,649.67. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,411 shares of company stock worth $62,535,051 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

GeneDx Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $128.66 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

