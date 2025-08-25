Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 8,358 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $30,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,084,000 after purchasing an additional 119,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,131,000 after purchasing an additional 133,629 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,415,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $60.0160 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

