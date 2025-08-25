Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $30,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

