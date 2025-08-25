Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 319,470 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,496,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 332,138 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $13.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

