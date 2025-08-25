Raymond James Financial Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Raymond James Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

CRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

View Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $9.9320 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.