Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDDT. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Reddit Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $217.2850 on Friday. Reddit has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $253.14. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,004 shares of company stock valued at $64,005,737. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 103.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter worth approximately $294,254,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,054,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2,060.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 138.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,890 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

