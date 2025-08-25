Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $153.8890 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

